Shiva Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.83 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Wendt India consolidated net profit rises 64.85% in the December 2018 quarter
Tanla Solutions consolidated net profit rises 176.94% in the December 2018 quarter
D B Corp consolidated net profit declines 3.18% in the December 2018 quarter
Navin Fluorine International standalone net profit declines 18.68% in the December 2018 quarter
Interglobe Aviation standalone net profit declines 74.95% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 12.39% to Rs 4.90 croreNet Loss of Shiva Cement reported to Rs 5.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 8.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 12.39% to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales4.904.36 12 OPM %-44.49-68.58 -PBDT-5.89-6.93 15 PBT-7.83-8.87 12 NP-5.83-8.87 34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU