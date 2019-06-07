Shiva Global Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 92.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shiva Global Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 40.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Shiva Global Agro Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.48 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Ratnamani Agro Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter
Vitan Agro Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Bambino Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 56.38% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 34.15% to Rs 132.33 croreNet profit of Shiva Global Agro Industries declined 92.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 34.15% to Rs 132.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 98.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 8.61% to Rs 6.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.55% to Rs 499.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 443.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales132.3398.64 34 499.62443.89 13 OPM %4.853.81 -4.885.25 - PBDT5.352.23 140 17.0613.44 27 PBT5.161.48 249 14.6810.52 40 NP0.101.25 -92 6.797.43 -9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU