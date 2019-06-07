JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ram Minerals and Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Shiva Global Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 92.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 34.15% to Rs 132.33 crore

Net profit of Shiva Global Agro Industries declined 92.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 34.15% to Rs 132.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 98.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.61% to Rs 6.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.55% to Rs 499.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 443.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales132.3398.64 34 499.62443.89 13 OPM %4.853.81 -4.885.25 - PBDT5.352.23 140 17.0613.44 27 PBT5.161.48 249 14.6810.52 40 NP0.101.25 -92 6.797.43 -9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 16:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU