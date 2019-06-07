Shiva Global Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 92.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 34.15% to Rs 132.33 crore

Net profit of declined 92.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 34.15% to Rs 132.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 98.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.61% to Rs 6.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.55% to Rs 499.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 443.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

