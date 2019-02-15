JUST IN
Shiva Global Agro Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.48 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 107.06% to Rs 19.65 crore

Net profit of Shiva Global Agro Industries remain constant at Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 107.06% to Rs 19.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales19.659.49 107 OPM %8.2417.81 -PBDT0.930.92 1 PBT0.690.68 1 NP0.480.48 0

First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 17:24 IST

