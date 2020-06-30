Shivagrico Implements reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 14.31% to Rs 5.81 croreNet Loss of Shivagrico Implements reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.31% to Rs 5.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.14% to Rs 25.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.816.78 -14 25.0425.33 -1 OPM %11.021.03 -7.113.75 - PBDT0.43-0.13 LP 0.910.20 355 PBT0.02-0.46 LP -0.41-1.11 63 NP-0.11-0.28 61 -0.45-0.83 46
