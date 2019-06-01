JUST IN
Autoline Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 36.06 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Shivagrico Implements reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 24.18% to Rs 6.78 crore

Net loss of Shivagrico Implements reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.18% to Rs 6.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.71% to Rs 25.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales6.785.46 24 25.3321.89 16 OPM %1.036.96 -3.754.75 - PBDT-0.130.22 PL 0.200.47 -57 PBT-0.46-0.04 -1050 -1.11-0.50 -122 NP-0.280.03 PL -0.83-0.31 -168

First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 08:12 IST

