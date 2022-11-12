Shivagrico Implements reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 40.29% to Rs 9.90 crore

Shivagrico Implements reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 40.29% to Rs 9.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.9.9016.586.065.670.360.6900.4100.29

