Shivagrico Implements reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 40.29% to Rs 9.90 crore

Shivagrico Implements reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 40.29% to Rs 9.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales9.9016.58 -40 OPM %6.065.67 -PBDT0.360.69 -48 PBT00.41 -100 NP00.29 -100

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:09 IST

