Shivagrico Implements standalone net profit declines 91.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.18% to Rs 11.40 croreNet profit of Shivagrico Implements declined 91.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.18% to Rs 11.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11.4011.42 0 OPM %5.358.49 -PBDT0.370.73 -49 PBT0.030.32 -91 NP0.020.24 -92
