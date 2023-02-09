Shivagrico Implements standalone net profit declines 91.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.18% to Rs 11.40 crore

Net profit of Shivagrico Implements declined 91.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.18% to Rs 11.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.11.4011.425.358.490.370.730.030.320.020.24

