Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit declines 68.82% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 2.89% to Rs 46.30 croreNet profit of Shivalik Bimetal Controls declined 68.82% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.89% to Rs 46.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 45.39% to Rs 13.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.19% to Rs 187.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 193.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales46.3047.68 -3 187.22193.39 -3 OPM %8.1017.95 -11.0818.38 - PBDT4.3410.73 -60 22.9139.30 -42 PBT2.799.37 -70 16.9034.45 -51 NP2.126.80 -69 13.4524.63 -45
