Shivamshree Businesses reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 1333.33% to Rs 0.43 croreNet Loss of Shivamshree Businesses reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1333.33% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.430.03 1333 OPM %-9.30-200.00 -PBDT-0.02-0.06 67 PBT-0.03-0.06 50 NP-0.03-0.06 50
