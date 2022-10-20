Shoppers Stop reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.20 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 57.73% to Rs 1012.74 croreNet profit of Shoppers Stop reported to Rs 16.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 3.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 57.73% to Rs 1012.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 642.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1012.74642.07 58 OPM %16.3211.26 -PBDT117.7387.20 35 PBT25.01-4.62 LP NP16.20-3.58 LP
