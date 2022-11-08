JUST IN
Shradha Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 35.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 18.42% to Rs 0.31 crore

Net profit of Shradha Infraprojects declined 35.29% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 18.42% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.310.38 -18 OPM %-70.97-63.16 -PBDT0.530.77 -31 PBT0.480.74 -35 NP0.440.68 -35

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 17:59 IST

