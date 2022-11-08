Shradha Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 35.29% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 18.42% to Rs 0.31 crore

Net profit of Shradha Infraprojects declined 35.29% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 18.42% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.310.38-70.97-63.160.530.770.480.740.440.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)