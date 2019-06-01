Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper consolidated net profit declines 26.23% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.62 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Andhra to get $3.5 bn worth pulp and paper plant
Rama Pulp & Papers standalone net profit declines 46.24% in the December 2018 quarter
Shree Worstex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries standalone net profit declines 55.16% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 4.70% to Rs 63.06 croreNet profit of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper declined 26.23% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.70% to Rs 63.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 66.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 212.26% to Rs 23.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.20% to Rs 269.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 249.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales63.0666.17 -5 269.70249.26 8 OPM %9.8213.27 -16.499.52 - PBDT5.417.56 -28 40.4618.37 120 PBT3.585.87 -39 33.4511.91 181 NP2.703.66 -26 23.957.67 212
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU