Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper consolidated net profit declines 26.23% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 4.70% to Rs 63.06 crore

Net profit of and Paper declined 26.23% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.70% to Rs 63.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 66.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 212.26% to Rs 23.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.20% to Rs 269.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 249.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

