Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper consolidated net profit declines 92.08% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 55.59% to Rs 27.74 croreNet profit of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper declined 92.08% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 55.59% to Rs 27.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 62.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales27.7462.46 -56 OPM %11.0713.43 -PBDT2.437.24 -66 PBT0.535.41 -90 NP0.293.66 -92
