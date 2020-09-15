Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper consolidated net profit declines 92.08% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 55.59% to Rs 27.74 crore

Net profit of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper declined 92.08% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 55.59% to Rs 27.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 62.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.27.7462.4611.0713.432.437.240.535.410.293.66

