Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper standalone net profit rises 179.22% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 2.44% to Rs 61.52 croreNet profit of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper rose 179.22% to Rs 7.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.44% to Rs 61.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 63.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 15.05% to Rs 19.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.86% to Rs 240.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 269.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales61.5263.06 -2 240.41269.70 -11 OPM %20.639.83 -14.2816.49 - PBDT11.815.26 125 30.6739.62 -23 PBT9.893.42 189 23.1132.62 -29 NP7.122.55 179 19.6523.13 -15
