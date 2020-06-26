Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper standalone net profit rises 179.22% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 2.44% to Rs 61.52 crore

Net profit of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper rose 179.22% to Rs 7.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.44% to Rs 61.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 63.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.05% to Rs 19.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.86% to Rs 240.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 269.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

61.5263.06240.41269.7020.639.8314.2816.4911.815.2630.6739.629.893.4223.1132.627.122.5519.6523.13

