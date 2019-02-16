JUST IN
Shree Bhavya Fabrics standalone net profit rises 168.18% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 18.75% to Rs 56.30 crore

Net profit of Shree Bhavya Fabrics rose 168.18% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 18.75% to Rs 56.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 47.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales56.3047.41 19 OPM %6.026.88 -PBDT1.711.16 47 PBT1.170.54 117 NP1.180.44 168

