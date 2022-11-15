Shree Bhavya Fabrics standalone net profit rises 557.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.13% to Rs 49.51 crore

Net profit of Shree Bhavya Fabrics rose 557.14% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.13% to Rs 49.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 44.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.49.5144.555.154.780.820.450.580.160.460.07

