Shree Bhavya Fabrics standalone net profit rises 557.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.13% to Rs 49.51 crore

Net profit of Shree Bhavya Fabrics rose 557.14% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.13% to Rs 49.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 44.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales49.5144.55 11 OPM %5.154.78 -PBDT0.820.45 82 PBT0.580.16 263 NP0.460.07 557

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:22 IST

