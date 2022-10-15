Shree Cement consolidated net profit declines 67.42% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.70% to Rs 4038.03 crore

Net profit of Shree Cement declined 67.42% to Rs 183.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 562.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.70% to Rs 4038.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3373.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4038.033373.3813.4427.30636.091018.98240.47728.65183.36562.83

