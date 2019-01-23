JUST IN
Bharat Financial Inclusion completes 6th direct assignment transaction in FY2019 for Rs 832.3 cr
Business Standard

Shree Cement standalone net profit declines 9.61% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 20.75% to Rs 2780.63 crore

Net profit of Shree Cement declined 9.61% to Rs 301.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 333.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 20.75% to Rs 2780.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2302.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2780.632302.71 21 OPM %25.5424.74 -PBDT706.06636.18 11 PBT369.97426.17 -13 NP301.29333.33 -10

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
