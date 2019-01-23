Shree Cement standalone net profit declines 9.61% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 20.75% to Rs 2780.63 croreNet profit of Shree Cement declined 9.61% to Rs 301.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 333.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 20.75% to Rs 2780.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2302.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2780.632302.71 21 OPM %25.5424.74 -PBDT706.06636.18 11 PBT369.97426.17 -13 NP301.29333.33 -10
