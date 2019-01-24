JUST IN
Ujjivan Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.87 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Shree Digvijay Cement Co. reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 12.61% to Rs 111.95 crore

Net loss of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 12.61% to Rs 111.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 99.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales111.9599.41 13 OPM %4.3811.71 -PBDT5.4011.26 -52 PBT-0.465.51 PL NP-0.363.55 PL

