Shree Ganesh Biotech India standalone net profit rises 343.75% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 62.71% to Rs 1.92 croreNet profit of Shree Ganesh Biotech India rose 343.75% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 62.71% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 48.86% to Rs 1.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 25.32% to Rs 5.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.921.18 63 5.877.86 -25 OPM %36.9813.56 -30.4944.53 - PBDT0.710.16 344 1.793.50 -49 PBT0.710.16 344 1.793.50 -49 NP0.710.16 344 1.793.50 -49
