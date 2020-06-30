Shree Ganesh Elastoplast reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sun & Shine Worldwide reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Coral Newsprints reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Shree Ganesh Elastoplast reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Shree Ganesh Biotech India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Ganesh Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 46.31% to Rs 2.18 croreNet Loss of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 46.31% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 800.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.70% to Rs 6.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.181.49 46 6.428.88 -28 OPM %-17.43-7.38 -0.93-0.68 - PBDT-0.34-0.03 -1033 0.090.01 800 PBT-0.34-0.03 -1033 0.090.01 800 NP-0.23-0.03 -667 0.090.01 800
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU