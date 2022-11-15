Shree Ganesh Elastoplast standalone net profit rises 1021.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 61.87% to Rs 4.03 crore

Net profit of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast rose 1021.43% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 61.87% to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4.0310.5739.211.701.960.191.950.191.570.14

