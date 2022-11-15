JUST IN
Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 37.18% in the September 2022 quarter
Shree Ganesh Elastoplast standalone net profit rises 1021.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 61.87% to Rs 4.03 crore

Net profit of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast rose 1021.43% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 61.87% to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.0310.57 -62 OPM %39.211.70 -PBDT1.960.19 932 PBT1.950.19 926 NP1.570.14 1021

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:41 IST

