Shree Ganesh Elastoplast standalone net profit rises 1021.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 61.87% to Rs 4.03 croreNet profit of Shree Ganesh Elastoplast rose 1021.43% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 61.87% to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.0310.57 -62 OPM %39.211.70 -PBDT1.960.19 932 PBT1.950.19 926 NP1.570.14 1021
