Shree Global Tradefin consolidated net profit rises 350.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 202.80% to Rs 58.41 crore

Net profit of Shree Global Tradefin rose 350.00% to Rs 13.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 202.80% to Rs 58.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.58.4119.2933.3012.8021.373.8420.743.4913.863.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)