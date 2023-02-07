Shree Global Tradefin consolidated net profit rises 350.00% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 202.80% to Rs 58.41 crore

Net profit of Shree Global Tradefin rose 350.00% to Rs 13.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 202.80% to Rs 58.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales58.4119.29 203 OPM %33.3012.80 -PBDT21.373.84 457 PBT20.743.49 494 NP13.863.08 350

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 07:36 IST

