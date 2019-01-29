Shree Global Tradefin reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.35 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 88.93% to Rs 12.11 croreNet loss of Shree Global Tradefin reported to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 88.93% to Rs 12.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 109.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales12.11109.40 -89 OPM %-11.150.22 -PBDT-1.350.24 PL PBT-1.350.24 PL NP-1.350.24 PL
