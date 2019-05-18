Shree Hari Chemicals Export reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.68 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 41.51% to Rs 6.10 croreNet Loss of Shree Hari Chemicals Export reported to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 41.51% to Rs 6.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 8.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.54% to Rs 50.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales6.1010.43 -42 50.5254.64 -8 OPM %-36.07-14.38 --5.42-17.66 - PBDT-1.96-1.11 -77 -1.34-8.37 84 PBT-2.68-2.04 -31 -4.21-12.03 65 NP-1.68-2.11 20 -3.57-8.76 59
