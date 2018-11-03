Shree Hari Chemicals Export reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.51 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shree Hari Chemicals Export reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.11 crore in the March 2018 quarter
Outcome of board meeting of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers
Board of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers approves fund raising up to Rs 15 crore
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 15.14% in the June 2018 quarter
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 15.68% in the March 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 31.41% to Rs 21.88 croreNet profit of Shree Hari Chemicals Export reported to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 31.41% to Rs 21.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 16.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales21.8816.65 31 OPM %10.42-10.75 -PBDT2.62-1.33 LP PBT1.91-2.24 LP NP0.51-1.95 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU