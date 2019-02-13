JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Dhanuka Agritech standalone net profit declines 48.93% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Shree Karthik Papers standalone net profit rises 26.56% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.15% to Rs 13.79 crore

Net profit of Shree Karthik Papers rose 26.56% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 2.15% to Rs 13.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 13.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales13.7913.50 2 OPM %12.7611.04 -PBDT1.411.31 8 PBT1.111.01 10 NP0.810.64 27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 17:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements