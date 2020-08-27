JUST IN
Business Standard

Shree Metalloys reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 39.04% to Rs 3.70 crore

Net Loss of Shree Metalloys reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 39.04% to Rs 3.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.706.07 -39 OPM %0.541.65 -PBDT-0.010.04 PL PBT-0.07-0.01 -600 NP-0.07-0.01 -600

First Published: Thu, August 27 2020. 08:05 IST

