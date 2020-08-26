JUST IN
Shree Pacetronix reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.93% to Rs 1.63 crore

Net profit of Shree Pacetronix reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.93% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.631.83 -11 OPM %15.346.01 -PBDT0.180.05 260 PBT0.05-0.08 LP NP0.05-0.06 LP

First Published: Wed, August 26 2020. 07:53 IST

