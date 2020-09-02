JUST IN
Business Standard

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 97.21% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 42.52% to Rs 44.64 crore

Net profit of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 97.21% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 42.52% to Rs 44.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 77.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales44.6477.66 -43 OPM %2.3310.75 -PBDT2.279.18 -75 PBT0.056.91 -99 NP0.145.01 -97

First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 17:10 IST

