Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 97.21% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 42.52% to Rs 44.64 crore

Net profit of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers declined 97.21% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 42.52% to Rs 44.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 77.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.44.6477.662.3310.752.279.180.056.910.145.01

