Shree Rajasthan Syntex reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.42 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 73.52% to Rs 5.22 crore

Net Loss of Shree Rajasthan Syntex reported to Rs 7.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 73.52% to Rs 5.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.2219.71 -74 OPM %-18.77-10.05 -PBDT-6.40-5.73 -12 PBT-7.50-6.83 -10 NP-7.42-5.89 -26

First Published: Tue, August 25 2020. 07:52 IST

