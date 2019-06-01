Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.34 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 28.24% to Rs 31.31 croreNet profit of Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills reported to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 28.24% to Rs 31.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 43.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 1237.50% to Rs 1.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.41% to Rs 134.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 112.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales31.3143.63 -28 134.17112.36 19 OPM %21.4610.66 -12.7814.52 - PBDT3.782.08 82 8.217.53 9 PBT2.520.28 800 1.250.65 92 NP2.34-0.27 LP 1.070.08 1238
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
