Shree Rama Multi-Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shree Rama Newsprint reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.75 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Shree Rama Newsprint gets revision in credit ratings
Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Board of Shree Surgovind Tradelink approves fund raising through QIP
-
Sales rise 1.52% to Rs 32.66 croreNet Loss of Shree Rama Multi-Tech reported to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.52% to Rs 32.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.12% to Rs 116.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 121.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales32.6632.17 2 116.04121.02 -4 OPM %11.735.00 -6.968.83 - PBDT2.970.66 350 4.586.82 -33 PBT0.72-2.08 LP -4.45-4.05 -10 NP-0.66-1.73 62 -3.03-2.57 -18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU