Shree Rama Newsprint reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.86 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 79.54% to Rs 21.60 croreNet Loss of Shree Rama Newsprint reported to Rs 8.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 27.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 79.54% to Rs 21.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 105.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales21.60105.58 -80 OPM %1.76-8.65 -PBDT-1.69-19.78 91 PBT-8.86-27.01 67 NP-8.86-27.01 67
