Shree Rama Newsprint reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.75 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shree Rama Newsprint reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.03 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Shree Rama Newsprint reports standalone net profit of Rs 15.82 crore in the September 2018 quarter
3P Land Holdings Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Shree Rama Multi-Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.82 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Cineline India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Sales decline 3.24% to Rs 139.30 croreNet profit of Shree Rama Newsprint reported to Rs 9.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 3.24% to Rs 139.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 143.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales139.30143.96 -3 OPM %20.363.49 -PBDT21.141.21 1647 PBT15.27-4.59 LP NP9.75-3.44 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU