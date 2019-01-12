Shree Rama Newsprint reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.75 crore in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 3.24% to Rs 139.30 crore

Net profit of Shree Rama Newsprint reported to Rs 9.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 3.24% to Rs 139.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 143.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales139.30143.96 -3 OPM %20.363.49 -PBDT21.141.21 1647 PBT15.27-4.59 LP NP9.75-3.44 LP

First Published: Sat, January 12 2019. 16:12 IST

