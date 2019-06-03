Shree Salasar Investments standalone net profit declines 44.44% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of Shree Salasar Investments declined 44.44% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 82.35% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 26.09% to Rs 0.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.310.17 82 0.680.92 -26 OPM %22.5852.94 -13.2443.48 - PBDT0.070.11 -36 0.070.06 17 PBT0.050.09 -44 -0.010.01 PL NP0.050.09 -44 -0.010.01 PL

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 11:59 IST

