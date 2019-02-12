JUST IN
Shree Surgovind Tradelink standalone net profit declines 95.54% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 67.23% to Rs 39.45 crore

Net profit of Shree Surgovind Tradelink declined 95.54% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 67.23% to Rs 39.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 23.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales39.4523.59 67 OPM %2.1513.23 -PBDT0.232.44 -91 PBT0.202.41 -92 NP0.092.02 -96

