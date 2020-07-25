Shree Worstex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 60.00% to Rs 0.08 croreNet profit of Shree Worstex reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 60.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.080.05 60 OPM %150.00-160.00 -PBDT0.12-0.09 LP PBT0.12-0.09 LP NP0.09-0.09 LP
