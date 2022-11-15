Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 46.15% to Rs 0.14 croreNet profit of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing declined 50.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 46.15% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.140.26 -46 OPM %57.1473.08 -PBDT0.100.20 -50 PBT0.100.20 -50 NP0.100.20 -50
