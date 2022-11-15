Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 46.15% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net profit of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing declined 50.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 46.15% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.140.2657.1473.080.100.200.100.200.100.20

