Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing standalone net profit declines 53.85% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net profit of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing declined 53.85% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.00% to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 90.91% to Rs 1.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.250.201.680.8816.0065.0028.5738.640.060.130.510.340.060.130.510.340.060.130.370.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)