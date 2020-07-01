Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing standalone net profit declines 53.85% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.25 croreNet profit of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing declined 53.85% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 48.00% to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 90.91% to Rs 1.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.250.20 25 1.680.88 91 OPM %16.0065.00 -28.5738.64 - PBDT0.060.13 -54 0.510.34 50 PBT0.060.13 -54 0.510.34 50 NP0.060.13 -54 0.370.25 48
