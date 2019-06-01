Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing standalone net profit declines 72.34% in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 75.61% to Rs 0.20 croreNet profit of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing declined 72.34% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 75.61% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 4.17% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 42.11% to Rs 0.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.200.82 -76 0.881.52 -42 OPM %65.0057.32 -38.6421.05 - PBDT0.130.47 -72 0.340.32 6 PBT0.130.47 -72 0.340.32 6 NP0.130.47 -72 0.230.24 -4
