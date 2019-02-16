Shri Bholanath Carpets reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 27.52% to Rs 7.97 croreNet profit of Shri Bholanath Carpets reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 27.52% to Rs 7.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales7.976.25 28 OPM %3.510.96 -PBDT0.170.05 240 PBT0.060 0 NP0.060 0
