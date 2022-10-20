Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products standalone net profit rises 17.73% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 48.62% to Rs 27.54 crore

Net profit of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products rose 17.73% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 48.62% to Rs 27.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.27.5418.538.9710.152.051.781.661.411.661.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)