JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Dolat Investments standalone net profit rises 65.03% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Shri Kalyan Holdings standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 28.38% to Rs 0.53 crore

Net profit of Shri Kalyan Holdings declined 37.50% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.38% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.530.74 -28 OPM %77.3677.03 -PBDT0.070.12 -42 PBT0.030.07 -57 NP0.050.08 -38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 27 2020. 08:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU