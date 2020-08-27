Shri Kalyan Holdings standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shri Kalyan Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2020 quarter
L&T Finance Holdings consolidated net profit declines 72.98% in the June 2020 quarter
L&T Finance Holdings consolidated net profit declines 29.48% in the March 2020 quarter
L&T Finance Holdings standalone net profit rises 49.52% in the March 2020 quarter
Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 92.00% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 28.38% to Rs 0.53 croreNet profit of Shri Kalyan Holdings declined 37.50% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.38% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.530.74 -28 OPM %77.3677.03 -PBDT0.070.12 -42 PBT0.030.07 -57 NP0.050.08 -38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU