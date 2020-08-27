Shri Kalyan Holdings standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.38% to Rs 0.53 crore

Net profit of Shri Kalyan Holdings declined 37.50% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.38% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.530.7477.3677.030.070.120.030.070.050.08

