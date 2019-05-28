Shri Kalyan Holdings standalone net profit declines 87.50% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 62.72% to Rs 0.85 croreNet profit of Shri Kalyan Holdings declined 87.50% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 62.72% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 92.97% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 51.40% to Rs 4.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.852.28 -63 4.509.26 -51 OPM %76.4791.67 -82.0092.87 - PBDT0.110.26 -58 0.321.47 -78 PBT0.060.21 -71 0.121.25 -90 NP0.030.24 -88 0.091.28 -93
