Shri Kalyan Holdings standalone net profit declines 87.50% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 62.72% to Rs 0.85 crore

Net profit of declined 87.50% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 62.72% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 92.97% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 51.40% to Rs 4.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.852.284.509.2676.4791.6782.0092.870.110.260.321.470.060.210.121.250.030.240.091.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)