Shri Kalyan Holdings standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 24.00% to Rs 0.38 croreNet profit of Shri Kalyan Holdings rose 66.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 24.00% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.380.50 -24 OPM %84.2182.00 -PBDT0.180.13 38 PBT0.150.09 67 NP0.150.09 67
