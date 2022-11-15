Shri Kalyan Holdings standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 24.00% to Rs 0.38 crore

Net profit of Shri Kalyan Holdings rose 66.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 24.00% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.380.5084.2182.000.180.130.150.090.150.09

