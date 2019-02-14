JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

ERP Soft Systems consolidated net profit declines 16.67% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.62 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 113.68% to Rs 14.06 crore

Net Loss of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reported to Rs 6.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 113.68% to Rs 14.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales14.066.58 114 OPM %44.310.61 -PBDT1.59-1.13 LP PBT-0.78-2.60 70 NP-6.62-2.60 -155

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 17:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements