Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn reports standalone net loss of Rs 30.22 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 66.38% to Rs 12.62 croreNet Loss of Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn reported to Rs 30.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 28.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 66.38% to Rs 12.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 37.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales12.6237.54 -66 OPM %-71.71-15.29 -PBDT-9.07-7.19 -26 PBT-30.22-25.64 -18 NP-30.22-28.30 -7
