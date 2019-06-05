JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit declines 58.06% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Shri Mahalaxmi Agricultural Developments standalone net profit rises 2733.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Shri Mahalaxmi Agricultural Developments rose 2733.33% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 2100.00% to Rs 0.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales01.27 -100 01.27 -100 OPM %0-13.39 -0-38.58 - PBDT0.850.03 2733 0.880.04 2100 PBT0.850.03 2733 0.880.04 2100 NP0.850.03 2733 0.880.04 2100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 05 2019. 17:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU