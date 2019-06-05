Shri Mahalaxmi Agricultural Developments standalone net profit rises 2733.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Reported sales nilNet profit of Shri Mahalaxmi Agricultural Developments rose 2733.33% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 2100.00% to Rs 0.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales01.27 -100 01.27 -100 OPM %0-13.39 -0-38.58 - PBDT0.850.03 2733 0.880.04 2100 PBT0.850.03 2733 0.880.04 2100 NP0.850.03 2733 0.880.04 2100
