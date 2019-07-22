Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2019 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.20 croreNet Loss of Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales0.200 0 OPM %-15.000 -PBDT-0.03-0.04 25 PBT-0.03-0.04 25 NP-0.03-0.04 25
